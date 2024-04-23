Home connection set for G3/4 pipelines
Connection hose between the electronic booster pumps or home pumps and rigid pipeline systems: The home connection set for pipelines (G3/4) incl. PerfectConnect sealing principle.
The 1.5 m noise-reducing PrimoFlex® premium hose with a diameter of 1/2" is used as a connection hose between electronic booster pumps or home pumps and rigid G3/4 pipelines. The use of the hose results in fewer vibrations. In turn, this leads to a significant sound reduction. The set includes a 3/4" connection piece for domestic water pipes and a G1 connection piece to be installed on the pump. The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories means that they can be put together exceptionally easily and they offer highly reliable sealing in order to ensure trouble-free operation of the pumps.
Features and benefits
Flexible hose
- This results in fewer vibrations, and the noise transmission to the rigid pipeline system is significantly reduced.
Connection hose for rigid pipelines
- To establish a connection to the domestic water supply pump. Usually, the pipeline systems do not reach the installation location of the pump. We recommend using a flexible hose to connect the pump to the pipeline.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|219 x 59 x 246
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells