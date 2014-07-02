MP 145 multi power jet for K 3-K 5

Multi power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.

The Multi-Power Jet offers five spray types in a single spray lance: detergent jet, high-pressure flat spray, rotary nozzle, point jet and wide, reduced pressure flat jet. Simply twist to select the right jet. A complex change of the spray lance is no longer required. The all-rounder for home, garden and car is suitable for Kärcher pressure washers in Classes K 3 to K 5. However, it is not compatible with the Smart Control, Power Control and Full Control lines.

Features and benefits
5 spray types
  • 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
  • No need to change spray lance.
Sits comfortably in the hand
  • Better handling.
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 447 x 57 x 57
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
