The Multi-Power Jet offers five spray types in a single spray lance: detergent jet, high-pressure flat spray, rotary nozzle, point jet and wide, reduced pressure flat jet. Simply twist to select the right jet. A complex change of the spray lance is no longer required. The all-rounder for home, garden and car is suitable for Kärcher pressure washers in Classes K 3 to K 5. However, it is not compatible with the Smart Control, Power Control and Full Control lines.