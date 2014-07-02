Pump prefilter for all standard garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use – ideal for pumps without integrated filter with a delivery capacity up to 6,000 l/h. The prefilter effectively protects pumps against coarse dirt particles or sand and increases the service life. Filter can be removed for cleaning. Fine filter mesh width 250µm (0.25 mm). Pump prefilter is suitable for all aforementioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).