Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4
Accessories
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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