CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet, 16Tablets
Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).
The CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 ensures excellent cleaning results with particularly short drying times thanks to innovative iCapsol technology. The dissolving tabs are individually packaged in a practical water-soluble film, making it very easy to dispense the right amount and making them safe to use. The powerful deep cleaner for spray extraction with our Puzzi spray extraction cleaners and carpet cleaning machines reliably removes even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based dirt. There is no need to rinse, because the innovative, time-saving (and cost-saving) iCapsol technology literally encapsulates the dirt when cleaning textile floor coverings, so that it crystallises as it dries and can then simply be vacuumed up with a vacuum brush with no need to rinse. The phosphate-free CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 has Woolsafe certification, meaning it is suitable for floor coverings made of both synthetic and natural fibres.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Tablets)
|16
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|20
|pH
|8,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|72 x 61 x 141
Product
- Effective deep cleaner for the spray extraction of textile floor coverings and upholstery
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
- Shorter drying time
- Skin protection thanks to single packaging of the cleaning tablets
- Soluble tablets in a water-soluble film than promotes cleaning
- Gentle on materials
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Free from bleaching agents
- Improves hygiene of floor
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Tablet form
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P304 + P340 IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Textile surfaces