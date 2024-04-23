Electric generator PGG 3/1
Reliable PGG 3/1 synchronous petrol-powered generator with 2.8 kW output, puncture-proof wheels and 15 l tank. For use on the go for up to 12 hours of operation without external power sources.
Compact design, powerful inside: the PGG 3/1 mobile synchronous generator provides impressive performance with its 2.8 kW motor. The reliable four-stroke petrol engine enables constant output to provide a self-sufficient power supply – with up to 12 hours of operation without external power sources. The excellent operating times of up to 12 hours (6.5 hours at full load) with a full 15 l tank cover the power requirements of a complete working day. Thanks to its practical and space-saving design, the PGG 3/1 generator unit can be used without any other power sources in any location, such as on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal operations. Sophisticated safety technology with overload and low oil level protection ensures safe operation, while puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle make it easy to transport the power generator – providing maximum manoeuvrability. The two earthed sockets are equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) and are therefore also suitable for operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
- High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
- Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
- With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
- With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
- 230 V synchronous generator reliably provides continuous power of 2.8 kW.
- Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 6.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
- Suitable for selected single-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V)
|1 / 230
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Rated performance (kW)
|2,8
|Power (kW)
|3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Cubic capacity (cm³)
|208
|Engine rating (kW/hp)
|4 / 5,4
|Fuel consumption (l/h)
|2,3
|Tank capacity (l)
|15
|Runtime at 50% output (h)
|12
|Runtime at 100% output (h)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|56,1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|51,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|645 x 622 x 549
Scope of supply
- Operating state display
- DC output (12 V)
- Protection class IP 23
- Low oil and overload protection
- Fuel gauge
- Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Videos
Application areas
- Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
- Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
- Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners