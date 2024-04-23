Compact design, powerful inside: the PGG 3/1 mobile synchronous generator provides impressive performance with its 2.8 kW motor. The reliable four-stroke petrol engine enables constant output to provide a self-sufficient power supply – with up to 12 hours of operation without external power sources. The excellent operating times of up to 12 hours (6.5 hours at full load) with a full 15 l tank cover the power requirements of a complete working day. Thanks to its practical and space-saving design, the PGG 3/1 generator unit can be used without any other power sources in any location, such as on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal operations. Sophisticated safety technology with overload and low oil level protection ensures safe operation, while puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle make it easy to transport the power generator – providing maximum manoeuvrability. The two earthed sockets are equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) and are therefore also suitable for operation of sensitive electronic devices.