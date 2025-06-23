Starter kit Battery Power 18/25
Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit incl. 18 V/2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology and 18 V fast charger. For all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Full power in no time at all: The fast charger that comes with the set charges the 18 V /2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. The Kärcher Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit is suitable for use in all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time Technology
- The LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level at all times.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
- For use in all 18 V Kärcher battery platform devices.
18 V fast charger
- Charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 44 minutes.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
- Guarantees consistent performance while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Wall mount
- For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|battery charge time with fast charger
|
18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 min (80 %) / 83 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|184 x 133 x 126
Scope of supply
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)