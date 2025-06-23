Starter kit Battery Power 18/50

Incl. 18 V / 5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and 18 V fast charger: The Battery Power 18/50 Starter Kit for use in all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.

The 18 V fast charger can charge the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology up to 80% in just 94 minutes. The Kärcher Battery Power 18/50 Starter Kit can be used for all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.

Features and benefits
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50: Innovative Real Time Technology
Innovative Real Time Technology
The LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level at all times.
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50: 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
For use in all 18 V Kärcher battery platform devices.
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50: 18 V fast charger
18 V fast charger
Charges the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 94 minutes.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
  • Guarantees consistent performance while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
  • Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
  • Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
  • Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
  • Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Wall mount
  • For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Robust casing
  • Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 5
battery charge time with fast charger 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 min (80 %) / 143 min (100 %)
Charging current (A) 2,5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 184 x 133 x 147

Scope of supply

  • Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50
Starter kit Battery Power 18/50
Videos
Accessories