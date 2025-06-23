Whether it is for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, with low pressure and wash brushes or with high pressure. Our hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H with up to 7 m reach is multifunctional. Made from a special carbon-glass fibre mix, it impresses with superb rigidity and at the same time a very low weight. Innovative quick-release fasteners make possible convenient retraction and extension, whereas the integrated anti-twist device and a rotatable base ensure maximum ergonomic working conditions. The tool-free and individual setting of the clamping force also facilitates handling. A carrying strap can also be used using a hook at the base.