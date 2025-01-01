Eliminate the need for chemicals
Kärcher steam cleaners only need steam in order to remove up to 99.999%* of all enveloped viruses as well as 99.99%** of all common household bacteria.
Cleaning can be frustrating and sometimes drive you mad if your cleaning devices do not deliver the desired WOW effect. With our ultralight and innovative indoor WOW products, cleaning will no longer drive you crazy!
Our Window Vacs clean windows and smooth surfaces three times faster than manual cleaning – without any streaks or dirty water drips.
Our floor cleaners leave your floor shining – cleaning much more thoroughly and requiring far less effort than any mop.
For studio flats, for large homes, for allergy sufferers, with a battery or without a bag: We have the right vacuum cleaner for any type of dust.
With the robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners, you can simply eliminate even coarse or wet dirt.
With our spray extraction cleaners you remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. Ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets.
And you no longer have to worry about the tedious task of floor cleaning, because the robotic vacuum cleaners and mops from Kärcher take care of it. Hard floors and short-pile carpets are cleaned automatically.
* Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).