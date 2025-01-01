2-in-1 XXL SE Wash Nozzle

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-376.0The 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE.
1
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
