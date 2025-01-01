Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black Kärcher spray extraction nozzle with an angled head, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    2-in-1 XXL SE Wash Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-376.0

    The 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE.