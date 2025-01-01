Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-302.0Kärcher window cleaner concentrate helps you to get perfect streak-free windows every time. It can be used manually but is also ideal for the Kärcher window vac system.
Packaging size (ml)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
20
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
225 x 115 x 25
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
4 x 20ml Window Cleaning Concentrate