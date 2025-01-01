Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher window cleaner concentrate packaging, featuring a yellow droplet graphic and multilingual text.

    4 x 20ml Window Cleaning Concentrate

    Part number: 6.295-302.0

    Kärcher window cleaner concentrate helps you to get perfect streak-free windows every time. It can be used manually but is also ideal for the Kärcher window vac system.

