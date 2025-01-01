Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass hose connector with black rubber grip and threaded end, isolated on white background.

    Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer

    Part number: 2.645-013.0

    This brass ¾” tap connector from Kärcher is both robust and durable – two essential qualities needed for a tap connector suitable for heavy-duty use.

