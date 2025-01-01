Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-013.0This brass ¾” tap connector from Kärcher is both robust and durable – two essential qualities needed for a tap connector suitable for heavy-duty use.
Thread size
G3/4 + G1/2
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
44 x 37 x 37
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
