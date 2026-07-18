Carpet Glider | Kärcher

The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the application area of Kärcher steam cleaners as it refreshes and straightens carpets and rugs, giving them a new lease of life. The Kärcher carpet glider is compatible with all EasyFix floor tools boasting quick and easy connection.

Multifunctional Increase the functionality of your steam cleaner to refreshen and straighten carpets and rugs. Easy Connection Simply slide your EasyFix floor tool into the carpet glider.