Carpet Glider | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-269.0The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the application area of Kärcher EasyFix steam cleaners, as it refreshes and straightens carpets and rugs, giving them a new lease of life.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
357 x 178 x 46
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas