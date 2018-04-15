Cartridge filter (KFI 3310)

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-303.0The cartridge filter makes it possible to vacuum without requiring an additional filter change. It is suitable for models such as the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2 and WD 3 P.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
brown
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
122 x 122 x 115
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
