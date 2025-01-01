Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.296-193.0Effectively descales steam cleaners and other hot-water devices, such as kettles and coffee machines – for long lifetimes and low energy use.
Packaging size (g)
17
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
15
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
205 x 125 x 20
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Descaling powder RM 511, 6x17g