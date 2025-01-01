Shop our Best Deals

    Yellow Kärcher descaling powder packaging with product image and text detailing steam cleaner accessories.

    Descaling powder RM 511, 6x17g

    Part number: 6.296-193.0

    Effectively descales steam cleaners and other hot-water devices, such as kettles and coffee machines – for long lifetimes and low energy use.

