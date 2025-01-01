Free Shipping Over €50
Hard floor cleaner
Part number: 1.055-702.0Never vacuum before wiping again: The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. In this way, it saves up to half the time**.
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
175
Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
400
Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
200
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Roller working width (mm)
300
Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
59
Battery voltage (V)
25
Battery capacity (Ah)
2.85
Battery running time (min)
45
Battery charging time (h)
4
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
310 x 230 x 1210
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping.
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas
FC 7 Cordless