Stop pushing dirty water around. The Kärcher FCV 4 vacuums and mops in one motion, saving 50% of your cleaning time by eliminating the need to pre-vacuum. While traditional mops recirculate grime, our twin-tank system uses 88% less water to ensure only 100% fresh water reaches your floor. For the ultimate "WOW" factor, Dynamic!Control sensors automatically detect dirt levels to adjust water flow and suction power for the most efficient clean possible. Engineered for large family homes, this advanced mop features a brushless motor and 45-minute runtime, covering up to 200m² per charge. Its specialized Stair!Assist mode provides a balanced clean for steps, while the 3.2” Vision!Clean display offers live performance feedback. Beyond a visual clean, the Hygienic!Spin technology is lab-tested to remove 99% of bacteria from surfaces like Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, and Stone. Maintenance is effortless with the System!Clean cycle, which flushes internal components in 80 seconds. Paired with machine-washable rollers and Duo!Pure filtration, the FCV 4 ensures your home is as hygienic as it is spotless. It’s the smarter way to a streak-free shine.

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: Vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning in a single pass. Saves 50% cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping in one motion, eliminating pre-vacuuming. Four specialized cleaning modes handle everything from light dust to heavy, stubborn spills. Multi-Surface Expert, adapts to Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, and Stone, plus low-pile carpet refresh. Hygienic!Spin: Lab-tested to remove 99% of bacteria and common allergens from all sealed floors. Hygienic!Spin technology is proven to remove 99% of bacteria for a healthier home environment. High-speed rollers deliver a motorized, streak-free deep clean that is 20% cleaner than manual mopping. Twin-Tank Freshness, dual tanks ensure you only ever clean with 100% fresh water, never grime. Intelligent cleaning: Powered by Dynamic!Control sensors and a 3.2” Vision!Clean display. Dynamic!Control, intelligent sensors detect dirt to automatically adjust water flow and suction power. Vision!Clean 3.2” high-definition screen provides live performance feedback and precise battery life. Intelligent tank monitoring, features automatic shutdown and overflow protection for total peace of mind. Clever Stair!Assist mode: Specifically balanced for safe, high-performance cleaning on steps. Seamless auto-start/stop, pause anytime; the machine intelligently manages power and water flow. Stair!Assist, specialized, balanced mode for cleaning steps and tight corners at a 90° angle. Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode: Boosts torque and water flow to lift the most stubborn messes. Advanced!Power mode, delivers extra suction and 20% more water for heavy, dried-on grime. Quick-dry technology, precision moisture control ensures floors are walk-on ready in 120 seconds. High-performance BLDC motor: Delivers a 45-minute runtime to clean up to 200m² per charge. Advanced brushless motor, high-reliability BLDC technology provides impressive, consistent suction. High-capacity Li-Ion battery, covers up to 200m² on a single charge, ideal for large family homes. Sustainable design, replaceable battery extends product life—better for the planet and your wallet. Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filtration: Protects air quality and motor life from moisture and dander. Multi-stage Duo!Pure system, protects the motor and captures allergens during the cleaning process. High-efficiency filtration, traps airborne particles to ensure a refreshing, hygienic home environment. Dedicated dry mode, the perfect solution for refreshing low-pile carpets and rugs. System!Clean automated maintenance: Self-cleans in 80 seconds with machine-washable rollers. System!Clean, automated cycle flushes internal components at high speed for effortless upkeep. 60°C machine-washable rollers, ensures maximum hygiene and prevents odors between uses. Compact storage station, keeps the device and accessories tidy while providing a small storage footprint.