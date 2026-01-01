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    Kärcher floor cleaner with detergent bottle, brush, and charging dock on a white background.

    Vacuum mop

    FCV 4 Cordless Vacuum Mop

    Part number: 1.056-132.0

    • 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean: Vacuum, mop, and self-clean with a 45-min runtime covering 200m².
    • 4 cleaning modes including intelligent Dynamic!Control for an automated deep clean.
    • Includes: Compact station, machine-washable rollers, and specialized floor cleaner.
    ¹⁾
    The Kärcher vacuum mops save up to 50% of the time required for cleaning, as floors with normal household dirt can be cleaned in a single step and there is no need to vacuum before mopping.
    ²⁾
    Based on tests by an independent testing laboratory.
    ³⁾
    The Advanced!Power mode removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt with 100% more suction power and 20% more water volume compared to Auto mode.