Part number: 2.863-325.0Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
550 x 100 x 120
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Filter bag fleece WD 1 Compact Battery