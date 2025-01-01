Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with cardboard attachment.

    Filter bag fleece WD 1 Compact Battery

    Part number: 2.863-325.0

    Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.

    Filter bag fleece WD 1 Compact Battery