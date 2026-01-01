Flat-pleated Renovation filter WD 4-6 | Kärcher

The KFI 4440 special flat pleated Renovation filter is ideal for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt as well as liquids. It is also perfect for vacuuming fine dust generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The polyester material makes the filter resistant to moisture. A non-stick coating also effectively prevents the filter from becoming blocked and ensures long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. Embedded in a patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced particularly conveniently and quickly – without any contact with dirt: simply open the filter box, change the filter, close the filter box – and that's it. Developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher Home & Garden WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Flat Pleated Filter featuring a top-mounted design that stays dry during wet use For wet and dry vacuuming without any need for additional filter changes