Floor care waxed parquet/parquet with oil-wax finish

Part number : 6.295-778.0

The Kärcher floor care detergent for waxed parquet and parquet with an oil or wax finish is the optimal choice for the care and protection for your waxed wooden or wooden floors with an oil finish. With this floor care product, traces are removed, the protective film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Leave your treated floors to dry for 24 hours, do not apply water, move furniture or walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store your floor care detergent in a frost-free place.