Part number: 6.295-776.0The Kärcher floor cleaner for matt stone, linoleum and PVC creates the optimal care and protection for matt artificial and natural stone floors, linoleum and PVC. Traces are removed, the protective film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. When using, leave your floors to harden for for 24 hours, do not apply water, move furniture or walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store your Kärcher floor cleaner in a frost-free place.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Floor cleaner for matt stone, linoleum and PVC