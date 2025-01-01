Full Control Vario Power Jet for K2 - K3, VP120

The Vario Power spray lance gives you the adjustability for all the different surfaces around your home such as: fencing, BBQs, wheelie bins and garden furniture. This spray lance is perfect for the smaller tasks around the home. To adjust the pressure, simply twist the spray lance. Suitable for use with K2-K3 pressure washer models.

Unlimited adjustment The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task. Low-pressure detergent jet Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet. Time saving No need to change spray lance.