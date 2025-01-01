Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-889.0The new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect is 13 cm longer and is now even more convenient to use and more ergonomic when cleaning with Kärcher pressure washers.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
551 x 43 x 188
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun