G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun

Longer, more convenient and more ergonomic: 13 cm more makes all the difference on the new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect, which makes high-pressure cleaning more comfortable than ever before. It is also an ideal alternative spray gun to use with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers that have a Quick Connect adapter.

Quick Connect Quick connect system for easy connection to the gun and high-pressure hose. Bayonet connection Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected. Childproof safety lock Gun trigger is blocked.