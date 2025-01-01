Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner spray gun with a black body and yellow trigger, isolated on a white background.

    G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun

    Part number: 2.642-889.0

    The new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect is 13 cm longer and is now even more convenient to use and more ergonomic when cleaning with Kärcher pressure washers.

