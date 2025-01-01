The 2-in-1 garden solution! The very stable, height-adjustable (1.50 - 2.20 m) garden shower can be set up in 3 minutes for a reviving shower on hot summer days. With the detachable shower lance you can enjoy a refreshing shower just as if you were in a conventional bathroom shower. The fine shower jet ensures significantly less water consumption compared to cooling oneself off with a garden hose. The shower lance can also be used as a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants. The shower can be quickly and easily disassembled and stored in a minimum of space during winter. This way you can be sure that nothing will be missing next summer. Further features: tripod and spike for optimal stability, adjustment of the water flow with one hand.

