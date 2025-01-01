Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden shower with adjustable showerhead, mounted on a tripod stand with a hose attached.

    Garden shower

    Part number: 2.645-181.0

    The 2-in-1 garden solution: Whether used as a delightful shower or a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants, the garden shower can be quickly set up and and stowed away in a minimum of space.

    Garden shower