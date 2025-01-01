Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher Floor Deep Cleaner bottle with label showing a person using a floor cleaner indoors near large windows.

    General purpose cleaner for stone/linoleum/PVC

    Part number: 6.295-775.0

    The Kärcher general cleaning agent for stone, linoleum and PVC allows you to throughly remove old protective layers and stubborn dirt from stone, linoleum and PVC. For the best results when using this general purpose cleaner, use together with Kärcher care products. This product can also be used for normal cleaning of sealed parquet and cork, however, it is not suitable for unsealed wooden surfaces.

