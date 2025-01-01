General purpose cleaner for stone/linoleum/PVC

Part number : 6.295-775.0

The Kärcher general cleaning agent for stone, linoleum and PVC allows you to throughly remove old protective layers and stubborn dirt from stone, linoleum and PVC. For the best results when using this general purpose cleaner, use together with Kärcher care products. This product can also be used for normal cleaning of sealed parquet and cork, however, it is not suitable for unsealed wooden surfaces.