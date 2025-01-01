Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-775.0The Kärcher general cleaning agent for stone, linoleum and PVC allows you to throughly remove old protective layers and stubborn dirt from stone, linoleum and PVC. For the best results when using this general purpose cleaner, use together with Kärcher care products. This product can also be used for normal cleaning of sealed parquet and cork, however, it is not suitable for unsealed wooden surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
90 x 90 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas
General purpose cleaner for stone/linoleum/PVC