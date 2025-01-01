Free Shipping Over €50
Battery hedge trimmer
Part number: 1.444-230.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm)
45
Tooth spacing (mm)
18
Speed regulation
no
Blade speed (cuts/min)
2700
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(m)
max. 250 max. 500
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35 max. 70
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
895 x 243 x 171
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
