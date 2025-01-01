With its 180° rotating handle and practical cutting sweeper, the Kärcher HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes it easy and safe to trim hedges and complete other pruning tasks in the garden. A 50cm diamond-ground blade achieves a precise finish, while an anti-jam system prevents the blade getting blocked. This device is comfortable to work with thanks to its lightweight design and rotating handle, which prevents your arms and shoulders getting tired when you're making vertical cuts. There's also a saw function to help you tackle thicker branches, while a built-in blade protector guards it against building edges. The cuttings sweeper attachment makes it easy to clear away cuttings rather than leaving them on the bush. For your safety, a two-hand safety circuit prevents the device from being started by accident. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it features an LCD screen to tell you how much battery power you have remaining as you trim your hedges.

Hedge broom Saw function Anti-blocking system Ergonomic handle design Control guard 18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.