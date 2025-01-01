Free Shipping Over €50
Battery hedge trimmer
Part number: 1.444-242.0Fitted with a 180° rotating handle and a practical cutting sweeper, the HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes working convenient, safe and precise. Includes battery & fast charger.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm)
50
Tooth spacing (mm)
22
Speed regulation
no
Blade speed (cuts/min)
2700
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
(m)
max. 325
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 40
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
44 83
Charging current (A)
2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
970 x 213 x 188
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas
HGE 18-50 Cordless Hedge Trimmer (Battery Set)