    Kärcher hedge trimmer with battery and blade cover, featuring a yellow and black design.

    Battery hedge trimmer

    HGE 18-50 Cordless Hedge Trimmer (Battery Set)

    Part number: 1.444-242.0

    Fitted with a 180° rotating handle and a practical cutting sweeper, the HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes working convenient, safe and precise. Includes battery & fast charger.

