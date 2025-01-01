Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.641-721.09 m high-pressure replacement hose for K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers from 2009, where the hose is connected to the gun and pressure washer per Quick Connect connector, 160 bar, 60 °C.
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Max. Pressure (bar)
180
Length (m)
9
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 245 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7