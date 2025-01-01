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    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with brass connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7

    Part number: 2.641-721.0

    9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers from 2009, where the hose is connected to the gun and pressure washer per Quick Connect connector, 160 bar, 60 °C.

    High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7