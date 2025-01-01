High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for Kärcher domestic pressure washers (K3 – K7) from 2009 or later, where the hose is connected to the gun and pressure washer per Quick Connect connector. Replacement hose for up to 160 bar pressure and temperatures up to 60 °C.

Quick connect connector The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.