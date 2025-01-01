Free Shipping Over €50

Part number: 2.645-362.0The compact and mobile hose trolley with an extra wide base for maximum stability, 20 m Kärcher hose, watering accessories and nozzle, as well as a height-adjustable handle.
Hose length (m)
20
Hose diameter (mm)
13
(m)
40 20 25
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
460 x 475 x 840
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Hose trolley HT 2.20 Set