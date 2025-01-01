Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, mounted on a black and silver wheeled frame with a handle and crank.

    Hose trolley HT 2.20 Set

    Part number: 2.645-362.0

    The compact and mobile hose trolley with an extra wide base for maximum stability, 20 m Kärcher hose, watering accessories and nozzle, as well as a height-adjustable handle.

    Hose trolley HT 2.20 Set