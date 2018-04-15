Household kit

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.863-356.0Handy accessory kit for switching between dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
Quantity (-part)
3
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 65 x 257
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
