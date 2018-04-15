With its switchable dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle, the household kit includes ideal accessories for lots of common household cleaning tasks. The floor nozzle is switched using a foot switch, making it suitable for both carpeted floors and hard floors, while the practical upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters is ideal for gentle vacuuming on upholstered furniture and other upholstery.

Switchable dry floor nozzle