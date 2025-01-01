Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner set with accessories including nozzles, hose, brush, detergent bottles, and surface cleaner.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home

    Part number: 1.676-362.0

    Make light work of cleaning your car and small outdoor areas with the K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home. This kitted machine includes everything you need for easy, effective cleaning.

    K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home