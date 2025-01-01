Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.676-360.0The K 3 eco!Booster provides reliable, two-in-one cleaning power. Perfect for smaller outdoor areas, switch between the gentle eco!Booster lance and the Dirt Blaster for stubborn grime.
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 380
Area performance (m²/h)
25
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.6
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas
K 3 eco!Booster