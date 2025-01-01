Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.602-822.0You can always count on the K 3 Horizontal pressure washer: The small space-saving assistant is ideally suited to cleaning dirt from smaller garden surfaces, patios, garden furniture and cars.
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Pressure (bar)
20 - max. 120
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 380
Area performance (m²/h)
25
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (W)
1600
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 197 x 264
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Manual
K 3 Horizontal