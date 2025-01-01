Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.676-107.0The powerful and efficient K 3 Power Control pressure washer. This model comes with a Car and Home Kit ensuring you have everything you need to keep your car and outdoor areas spotless
Power supply (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 380
Area performance (m²/h)
25
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.6
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
297 x 280 x 677
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas
K 3 Power Control Car & Home