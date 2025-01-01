Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.324-204.0The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home comes equipped with the complete solution, including eco!Booster and Dirt Blaster lances, Patio Cleaner, Wash Brush, Foam Jet and 2x 1L detergents.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
11.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
19
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas
K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home