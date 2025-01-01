Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with accessories including spray gun, nozzles, hose, detergent bottle, and brush, displayed on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus

    Part number: 1.324-205.0

    The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus effortlessly cleans your vehicle. With a specialized car kit: Wash Brush with Extension, Foam Jet and 1L Natural Car Shampoo for a comprehensive clean.

    K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus