Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with accessories including detergent bottle, hose, surface cleaner, and various nozzles.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home

    Part number: 1.324-203.0

    The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home effortlessly handles medium outdoor areas. With everything you need: eco!Booster and dirtblaster lances, a patio cleaner and 1L Stone and Facade Cleaner.

    K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home