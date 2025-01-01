Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.324-202.0The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster effortlessly handles medium-sized outdoor areas with outstanding versatility. Easily switch between the eco!Booster and the Dirt Blaster for adaptable power.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
11.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
15.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster