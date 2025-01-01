Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with accessories, including a hose, spray gun, and two nozzles, on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster

    Part number: 1.324-202.0

    The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster effortlessly handles medium-sized outdoor areas with outstanding versatility. Easily switch between the eco!Booster and the Dirt Blaster for adaptable power.

