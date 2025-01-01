Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.950-704.0The perfect "cleaner": The K 5 Classic Home, including Home Kit with T5 surface cleaner and stone and façade cleaner, is easy to store and transport.
Power supply (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 500
Area performance (m²/h)
40
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
2.1
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
188 x 252 x 445
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
K 5 Classic Home