The K 5 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use and for removing moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to patios and cars, the pressure washer produces dazzling cleaning results with its powerful universal motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and façade cleaner (1 l) and T5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning on smooth surfaces. The device also has a trigger gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 metre long high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface in next to no time. The dirt blaster clears out even the most stubborn of dirt, and a water filter protects the pump against small dirt particles.

Hose storage on the front cover Telescopic handle The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage. Detergent use Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface. Integrated accessory storage on the device Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.