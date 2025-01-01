Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with accessories including nozzles, detergent bottles, hose, and cleaning tools on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home

    Part number: 1.324-408.0

    Tackle moderate to large outdoor areas. The K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home is the powerful partner you need for every job, with everything to effectively clean your car and home.

    K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home