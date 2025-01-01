The K 6 Comfort Premium is your durable choice for tackling frequent, heavy dirt around the home. The machine is built using using 25% recycled material* and features a powerful water-cooled motor that ensures a long service life. This machine makes light work of ingrained grime on surfaces like patios, cars, and garden furniture, offering maximum convenience through its 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance which effortlessly switches between four spray patterns (including rotary, high and reduced pressure flat jet, and detergent jet) without requiring you to swap lances. Comfort is key with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun reducing strain during use, while the integrated hose reel and 10m PremiumFlex anti-twist hose ensure easy, tangle-free application and tidy storage. Furthermore, the unit is ready to use almost instantly with simple setup steps. It includes 1L Natural Universal Cleaner for immediate use via the 2-in-1 detergent concept, and stores all accessories compactly onboard. Optimum support is available from the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories

Outstanding performance