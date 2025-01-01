Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.324-902.0The K 6 Comfort Premium offers maximum convenience and is your complete solution for heavy dirt. Combining the versatile 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance with 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 160 / 2 - 16
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 510
Area performance (m²/h)
50
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
2.2
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
13.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
19.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
417 x 346 x 668
²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas