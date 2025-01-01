Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.317-502.0Tackle heavy dirt effortlessly. The K 7 Comfort Premium gives maximum convenience, combining the versatility of a 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance with the included 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 550
Area performance (m²/h)
60
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 60
Power rating (kW)
2.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
18.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
465 x 354 x 750
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas
K 7 Comfort Premium