The Kärcher LBL 2 cordless leaf blower is perfectly balanced, ready to help you move leaves and dirt into easy-to-manage piles on your garden, driveway or decking. It comes with a battery and charger so you can get straight to work. This lightweight leaf blower has an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your hand for convenient non-stop use. It blows leaves at 210km per hour, and a detachable flat nozzle means you can move leaves in a controlled and targeted manner. It includes a built-in scraper to allow you to shift stubborn wet, trodden-down leaves. This model comes with an 18V 2.5ah battery that’s compatible with all other Kärcher 18V cordless products, and there's an LCD screen to keep you informed on how much battery life you have left as you move around the garden.

Ergonomic design 18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.