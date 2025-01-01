Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Battery leaf blower
Part number: 1.445-100.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h)
210
Air throughput (m³/h)
220
Speed regulation
no
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge (m²)
max. 400 max. 800
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 22 max. 44
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas
LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Machine Only)