The Kärcher LBL 2 cordless leaf blower is perfectly balanced, ready to help you move leaves and dirt into easy-to-manage piles on your garden, driveway or decking. This lightweight leaf blower has an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your hand for convenient non-stop use. It blows leaves at 210km per hour, and a detachable flat nozzle means you can move leaves in a controlled and targeted manner. It includes a built-in scraper to allow you to shift stubborn wet, trodden-down leaves.

Ergonomic design 18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.