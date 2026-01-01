Low Pressure 4-in-1 Multi Jet | Kärcher

The multi jet provides four spray types in a single nozzle: spot jet, flat jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-nozzle is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications, without even having to change the attachment. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The bayonet adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories. The Multi Jet is compatible with all OC 3 and OC 4 models.

Time saving Flat stream Power Jet