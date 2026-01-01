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    Low Pressure 4-in-1 Multi Jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle, black with gold accents, featuring adjustable settings and ergonomic design.

    Low Pressure 4-in-1 Multi Jet

    Part number: 2.644-499.0

    Versatile 4-in-1 multi-nozzle for the OC 3 and OC 4 mobile pressure washers with spot, flat, mist and stream jet for a range of different applications. Easy to adjust simply by turning the nozzle head.