Low Pressure 4-in-1 Multi Jet | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-499.0Versatile 4-in-1 multi-nozzle for the OC 3 and OC 4 mobile pressure washers with spot, flat, mist and stream jet for a range of different applications. Easy to adjust simply by turning the nozzle head.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
119 x 59 x 59
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas