Country: Ireland
Battery lawn trimmer
Part number: 1.444-302.0Ultra-light and easy to operate, the LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer is ideal for trimming and edging smaller to medium lawns. Includes battery & charger.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm)
25
Strimmer cutter
Line head
Thread extension
automatic
Line diameter (mm)
1.6
Speed regulation
no
Rotational speed (rpm)
9500
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
(m)
max. 300
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 30
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
300
Charging current (A)
0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1184 x 296 x 386
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)