Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Yellow Kärcher grass trimmer with battery and charger, featuring a long handle and cutting head.

    Battery lawn trimmer

    LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)

    Part number: 1.444-302.0

    Ultra-light and easy to operate, the LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer is ideal for trimming and edging smaller to medium lawns. Includes battery & charger.

    LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)