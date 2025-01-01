Ultra-light and easy to use, the Kärcher LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer makes light work of trimming and edging small to medium lawns. It gets into every nook and cranny thanks to its clever twisted cutting line, giving you neat results every time. This model includes a battery and charger. Use this trimmer to create clean, crisp edges along paths and patios, while the line automatically adjusts itself to the perfect length at all times. You'll find its two-handle design easy to use and comfortable to hold. The LTR 18-25 comes with an 18V 2.5ah battery that can be used with all other Kärcher 18V cordless products, and there's a handy LCD display to tell you how much battery life you have remaining while you work.

Lightweight & Compact Ergonomic handle design 18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.