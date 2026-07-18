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    Narrow Suction Nozzle (170mm) | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher window vac attachment with a flat, wide design and visible logo on the surface.

    Narrow Suction Nozzle (170mm)

    Part number: 2.633-112.0

    The 170mm Narrow Suction Nozzle is perfect for streak-free cleaning on small surfaces areas such as Georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces.