Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher Natural Bike Cleaner Concentrate bottle with yellow label and forest biking image.

    Natural Bike Cleaner Concentrate

    Part number: 6.296-289.0

    Keep your bike sparkling clean with our concentrated bicycle cleaner. Perfect for use with Kärcher foam jets or as a refill for our Natural Bike Cleaner in the 0.5l spray bottle.