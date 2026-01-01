Natural Bike Cleaner Concentrate

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.296-289.0Keep your bike sparkling clean with our concentrated bicycle cleaner. Perfect for use with Kärcher foam jets or as a refill for our Natural Bike Cleaner in the 0.5l spray bottle.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives