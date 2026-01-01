One concentrate, multiple bike cleaning possibilities. The Kärcher Natural Bike Cleaner Concentrate can be used with Kärcher foam jets with our medium to low Pressure Washers, or as a refill for the Natural Bike Cleaner in the 0.5l spray bottle four times. From handlebars to tyres, this Natural Bike Cleaner cleans all areas of your bike, even delicate materials such as carbon, aluminium and rubber. Made from 99% nature-based ingredients and 100% recycled plastic, this bike cleaner is tough on dirt, yet gentle on your bike. This concentrate has been formulated specially for cleaning high-quality bikes, including e-bikes and mountain bikes.