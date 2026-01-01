Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher portable cleaner with a black lid, yellow base, and attached spray nozzle.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Gold Design Award 2024

    Mobile cleaner

    OC 3 Foldable Cordless Low Pressure Washer

    Part number: 1.599-304.0

    With a foldable water tank, easy to transport and store - always ready to go: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery perfect for the bike or your dogs muddy paws.